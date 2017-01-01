Kiwanis School Support

Thanks to the generosity of the Kiwanis Club of Kernersville, students at six schools in the Kernersville community have food to eat on weekends, books to read, refurbished playground equipment to play on, computers to use for learning and more.

The club has named the new program KiSS, which stands for Kiwanis School Support. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, October 5 & 6, 2019 edition.