Kirk, Jr.

William “Bill” H. Kirk, Jr., 82, went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife Nancy, March 3, 2019.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 1:00PM Saturday March 9, 2019 at Kernersville First Baptist Church with Pastor Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. The family will visit with friends from Noon until time for the service at the church on Saturday. Interment will follow in Isom Baptist Church Cemetery in Walnut Cove.

A native of Maxton in Robeson County, NC, Bill was the son of the late Mary Croom and William H. Kirk, Sr. In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years Nancy Tuttle Kirk, and a daughter Laura Vaughn Kirk. Bill spent his early years in Martinsville, Virginia and later graduated from Wake Forest University Class of ’59. He served his Country with the United States Army in Williamsburg, Virginia, and later with the Army Reserves. He was retired from Wachovia Bank after many years of service.

Bill was a member of Kernersville First Baptist Church and was a member of the Go Forth Sunday School Class. He was a member of Kernersville Lions Club and was a past president of the club. He enjoyed his daily breakfasts with his friends, European travels with his late wife, and playing saxophone in his Jazz band the “Melody Boys”.

Survivors include his sons, W. Hailey Kirk, III, and his wife Margaret McRorie Kirk, and S. Tyler Kirk and his wife Heather Dykstra Kirk; grandchildren, Sarah, Will, Ella, and Eva; sister, Jane Kirk LaPrade of Mt. Airy, NC; brother, J. Dugald Kirk of Virginia Beach, VA; and many extended family and friends.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com