Jane S. King, 90, went home to be with the Lord October 15, 2017.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Wednesday October 18, 2017 at Union Grove Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Roberson officiating. Interment will follow in Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

A native of Forsyth County, Jane was the daughter of the late Pensie Virginia Murphy and Herman Edward Stephens. She was married to the late Lawrence G. King. She also was preceded in death by her sister Mary Elizabeth Stephens McLean.

She worked for the former Western Electric and retired from AT&T following 34 years of service as an Accounting Clerk. She was a longtime member of Union Grove Baptist Church where she served with the WMU, Keenagers, and also a member of Sugar Sticks singing group. She also had volunteered with Crisis Control of Kernersville.

Survivors include her son Larry King and Pat of Kernersville; grandson Ryan King of Kernersville; great-grandchildren Brady King, Brennan King, Kyleigh King, and Rylan King; brother Jack Stephens and Lovier of Randleman; half-brothers Herman Lee Stephens, Wayne Stephens, and Roger Stephens; sister-in-law Ruth King; and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends Tuesday evening from 6-8PM at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home.

A special thank you is given to Jane’s dedicated caregivers Joann Hall, Betty Knight, Tomica Hege, and Maddie McFadden.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Forsyth or Union Grove Baptist Church Building Fund.