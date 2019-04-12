King stepping down

There will be some big shoes to fill with the announcement by Kernersville’s Arnold King on Monday that he will be stepping down as chairman of the City-County Planning Board for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

King, who has been chairman of the Board since 2003 and has been on the Board since 2000, cited health reasons as the reason for his resignation.

