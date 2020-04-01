King

Mr. Thomas Edward King, 64, went peacefully into the arms of Christ on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on December 23, 1955 in Galveston, Texas to Da-vid Clifford and Edna Seagraves King. Thomas enjoyed hiking and was a great trombone player. He was a member of Triad Baptist Church in Kernersville where he served his Lord faithfully. He loved his church and his church family. Thomas was a loving husband and father who will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Josephine “Jo” King; his son Joseph King; two brothers Ron King (wife, Sandy) and Gary King; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Thomas will be held at a later date. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the King family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.