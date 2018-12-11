Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. assumed his duties as sheriff of Forsyth County following a swearing in ceremony on December 3 at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice in downtown Winston-Salem.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, December 8 & 9, 2018 edition.
Kimbrough sworn in
Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. assumed his duties as sheriff of Forsyth County following a swearing in ceremony on December 3 at the Forsyth County Hall of Justice in downtown Winston-Salem.
