Democratic candidate Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. unseated Forsyth County Sheriff William Schatzman, a Republican, during Tuesday night’s mid-term election. He becomes the first African American sheriff in the county’s history.
For more, see the Thursday, November 8, 2018 edition.
Kimbrough elected sheriff
Democratic candidate Bobby Kimbrough, Jr. unseated Forsyth County Sheriff William Schatzman, a Republican, during Tuesday night’s mid-term election. He becomes the first African American sheriff in the county’s history.
Previous post: Virtuous Woman
Next post: General Assembly seats