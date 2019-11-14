Kimball

Randy Craig Kimball, 63, passed away November 14, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services celebrating his life will be 11:00AM Monday November 18, 2019 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Chapel with Rev. Phil Bauguess officiating.

Randy was born October 19, 1956 in Forsyth County to the late Faye and Voigt Kimball.

Survivors include his son, Brandon Kimball and wife Elizabeth; daughter, Renee Long and husband Michael; grandchildren, Logan Furr, Emma Welch, and Claire Kimball; sisters, Jan Powell and husband Mike, and Lori Henderson and husband Mike.

Randy graduated from East Forsyth High School. Following high school, he began a long career with RJ Reynolds Tobacco Company where he worked until retirement after almost 40 years of service. He loved playing golf, watching sports, especially the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and escaping to the beach.

He truly enjoyed getting together and spending time with his family. He will be missed by all those that knew him.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.

