Kiger

Michael A. “Mike” Kiger, 68, passed away peacefully Friday March 6, 2020.

A native of Forsyth County, NC, Mike was the son of the late, Luther Aldean “Check” Kiger and Margaret Nuegent Kiger. He was an accomplished guitarist who enjoyed playing with Harvey and Sara Mabe and their group called “Flashback” for over 40 years. Mike enjoyed fishing, cooking and spending quality time with friends and family.

Survivors include his fiancé, Erica Doss of Kernersville, NC; sister, Sandra K. “Sis” LaRue and husband, Bobby of Kernersville, NC; two special nieces, Debbie Joyce, and Wendy Ureche and husband, Adam; three special aunts, Myrtle, Frances, and Shirley; and special friends, Harvey and Sara Mabe, and Joel and Rita Jackson.

There will be no formal funeral services. The family request that each of his friends takes a friend or loved one out to eat and enjoy their company in the memory of Mike.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262, American Liver Foundation at liverfoundation.org, or to Project No-Kill Canine Rescue P.O. Box 965, Kernersville, NC 27285.