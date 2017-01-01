KidsCreate Craft Market

After finishing up a successful third year, the KidsCreate Craft Market raised over $2,750, which founder Avary Anne Herman donated to the Kernersville Foundation during a Rotary Club meeting in December.

Over the past three years, the KidsCreate Craft Market has raised a total of $7,450 through 27 sponsorships, booth rentals, and donations.

Herman started KidsCreate Craft Market with the help of the late Arnold King in order to give children an outlet to create and sell craft items, as well as to help local non-profits. Donating the funds to the Kernersville Foundation allows her to do that, as the Foundation provides grants to 16 non-profits in Kernersville each year.

Last year, the Kernersville Foundation provided funds to CareNet Counseling, Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden, Crisis Control Ministry, Friends of the (Kernersville) Library, Kernersville Cares for Kids, Kernersville Museum, Kernersville Little Theatre, The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, Lamb Foundation, Kernersville Cycling Club, Körner’s Folly, Next Step Ministries, Kernersville Downtown Council, Kernersville Family YMCA, Mayor’s Council for Persons with Disabilities and Kernersville Christmas Stocking

“Mr. Arnold King was always my biggest supporter and was always good at encouraging sponsors,” she said. “He helped me get the business started, get a spot at the Kernersville Farmers Market, and get support from the Rotary Club and the Town of Kernersville. I started the market in third grade after I emailed Mr. King. He met me for coffee at Panera and was on board.”

She continued.

“Mr. King was a mentor and someone I really looked up to. He was one of my heroes who always modeled hard work, dedication to commitment and community service.”

At the end of the market every year, Herman briefs the Rotary Club on how she’s doing since they are one of her biggest supporters. This is also when she usually presents her donation to the Kernersville Foundation.

Herman is now a sixth grader attending Hanes Middle School, where she plays tennis and is a member of the Battle of the Bowls team.

Herman explained that kids selling items at the market learn valuable lessons.

“Kids learn about creating and marketing a product, budgeting and pricing, supply and demand, how to count change, talk to new people, and operate a business all while trying to make a profit,” she said, adding that the market is also a lot of fun. “The markets are so much fun and I have really enjoyed meeting so many crafty kids from our community over the last three years.”

The kidpreneurs at KidsCreate Craft Market sell their homemade goods at the Kernersville Farmers Market the second Saturday in June, July and August from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., during Miss Mary’s Children’s Parade, and at their annual Holiday Market in the cafeteria at Kernersville Elementary School during the Rotary Club’s Pancake Supper following the Christmas Parade.

Herman said she has also shared her knowledge as a kidpreneur with other kids. She mentioned that Kernersville Parks and Recreation Department had her talk to the fourth graders at Cash Elementary School during their entrepreneurship unit.

Herman noted that some of the items she recalls kidpreneurs selling last year are windchimes, paintings, jewelry, face painting, handmade signs, potholders, suncatchers, Hot Wheels car garage, candy dispensers, pet accessories and pet photos.

To make a little extra money for KidsCreate Craft Market, Herman sold t-shirts during the first two years to honor the sponsors, but now usually sells vases or does some type of raffle. Now that she isn’t selling t-shirts with the sponsors’ names and logos, she honors them through a giant stamp and repeat banner. This allows their logos to be viewed when people visit the market and take a picture and then post it on social media or share it with others.

KidsCreate Craft Market is for kidpreneurs ages 5 – 14. The cost to have a 10 ft by 10 ft booth during KidsCreate Craft Market is $10. Kidpreneurs must bring their own tables and displays. No food or bath and body items are allowed.

To apply to be a kidpreneur or for more information, visit www.facebook.com/kidscreatemarket, send an email to Kidscreatemarket@gmail.com, or call 336-457-0409. They also have an Instagram account.