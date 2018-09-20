KidsCare4Kids

KidsCare4Kids, a nonprofit organization, which supports Children’s Home Society NC Foster Program, is hosting their first annual Family Fun Festival on Saturday, September 22 at Oak Ridge Town Park from 5 – 8 p.m.

Lisa Rancer explained that they formed the nonprofit KidsCare4Kids in March 2018 with a mission to support foster children in the community. For more, see the Tuesday, September 18, 2018 edition.