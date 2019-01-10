KFRD Officer of the Year

During the 2018 Kernersville Fire Rescue Department’s Awards Banquet, Battalion Chief Ronnie Boles was named as the department’s Officer of the Year.

Boles grew up in East Bend. After graduating from Forbush High School in 1995, Boles said he had full intentions of being a civil engineer; however, after he joined the East Bend Volunteer Fire Department as a volunteer firefighter, he realized what career path he truly wanted to follow.

