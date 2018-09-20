KFRD Explorer Post

Attention all teenagers! If you are between the ages of 14 and 20, have completed eighth grade and want to learn more about a career in emergency services, then listen up.

The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) is establishing a new explorer post and members of the KFRD Recruitment and Retention Team are looking for people who want to experience the fire service up close and personal.