Attention all teenagers! If you are between the ages of 14 and 20, have completed eighth grade and want to learn more about a career in emergency services, then listen up.
The Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) is establishing a new explorer post and members of the KFRD Recruitment and Retention Team are looking for people who want to experience the fire service up close and personal. For more, see the Thursday, September 20, 2018 edition.
KFRD Explorer Post
