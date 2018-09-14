Keys

Kathryn Bellamy Keys, two weeks shy of her 101st birthday, passed away on September 14, 2018 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living in Kernersville, North Carolina. Her family is thankful that she is now and forever free of pain.

Mrs. Keys was born on September 29, 1917 in Kernersville, North Carolina, the daughter of George H. Bellamy, Jr., and Iona M. Bellamy. She grew up in Kernersville in the house that is now the Kernersville Museum. She was the great granddaughter of Dr. John D. Bellamy of Wilmington, North Carolina and had many happy childhood memories of visiting his home, the Bellamy Mansion, in Wilmington. The house is now a stewardship property of Preservation North Carolina and is a museum and also hosts social events. Her fourth great grandfather was Joseph Kerner, founder of Kernersville.

After graduating from Kernersville High School and Salem College, she moved to Washington, North Carolina where she married Robert C. Keys, Jr., in 1945. She taught school in Beaufort County for 30+ years. An active member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, she sang in the choir and was a member of a circle there. She was a member of the DAR and book clubs. She loved playing bridge and reading.

After moving back to Kernersville, she spent her last 12 years at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living where she was loved and given excellent care.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of nearly 50 years, Robert C. Keys, Jr., brothers George H. Bellamy III, William M. Bellamy and sister, Louise B. Edwards.

She is survived by a daughter, Kay Pinnix (Joe) of Kernersville, North Carolina, son, Robert C. Keys III (Dee) of Raleigh, North Carolina, grandchildren, Joe L. Pinnix, III (Ashley) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Robert B. Pinnix (Charles) of San Francisco, California and Robbie Keys of Charlotte, North Carolina, great grandchildren, Joseph Pinnix, IV and Avery Pinnix of Raleigh and Jack Pinnix-Bello of San Francisco, and one nephew, Bill Edwards of Kernersville, North Carolina.

A graveside service will be held in Washington, North Carolina at a later date.

The family would like to thank Kerner Ridge Assisted Living for their loving and outstanding care and compassion over the years and also for the support from Trellis Supportive Care.

Any memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, North Carolina 27103.

