During the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet, Cindy Stewart received the Key Volunteer of the Year Award for her significant assistance to the Chamber, particularly in program development.
For more, see the Thursday, December 19, 2019 edition.
Key Volunteer
During the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet, Cindy Stewart received the Key Volunteer of the Year Award for her significant assistance to the Chamber, particularly in program development.
Previous post: Lambeth files
Next post: Meeting change