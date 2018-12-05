Kernersville Yuletide

Three Kernersville destinations are teaming up on Saturday, December 8 to create an enchanting holiday destination. As you stroll down South Main Street, stop at Körner’s Folly to explore the 1880s house museum adorned in Victorian Christmas décor, and then continue to Paul J. Ciener Botanical Garden where you can find unique gifts and inspiration for holiday decorating. Finish up at the Kernersville Museum and learn about the history of the season before grabbing a pair of ice skates for a lap around their outdoor ice skating rink.

