Kernersville woman killed

A Kernersville woman died after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on US-52 on Wednesday morning, Nov. 21.

The N.C. Highway Patrol has identified the woman as Cariluz Bolet, 42.

The accident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. near Rural hall and the Westinghouse Road exit in northern Forsyth County. Bolet was driving an Infiniti SUV with no other passengers in the vehicles. Troopers said Bolet was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. They don’t believe impairment or distraction contributed to the wreck.