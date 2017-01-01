Kernersville Planning Board

While a proposed 20-house development on property located at 445 Hopkins Rd. dominated the conversation at the July 8 Kernersville Planning Board (KPB) meeting, two final development plans and one proposed rezoning were all addressed.

The KPB first considered a final development plan approval for a roughly 1.5-acre site plan entitled McDonald’s on property located at 1480 Jag Branch Blvd. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, July 26 & 27, 2019 edition.