Kernersville man shot in park

An 18-year-old from Kernersville died after being shot from behind in a High Point Park Sunday night. The male victim has been identified as James B. Murray. A 13-year-old girl was also shot but not fatally, and police are trying to piece together what happened.

According to the High Point Police Department, a City of High Point park ranger was in the area of Washington Terrace Park, located at 101 Gordon Street, when the ranger reported hearing gunshots being fired. For more, see the Tuesday, March 19, 2019 edition.