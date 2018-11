Kernersville man indicted

A grand jury has indicted Michael Robert Kwasniewski of 1512 Reynard Drive, located off Macy Grove Road, alleging that Kwasniewski “did knowingly and unlawfully falsely assume and pretend to be an officer and employee under the authority of the United States,” presenting himself as a deputy U.S. marshal on or about October 14. For more, see the Thursday, November 15, 2018 edition.