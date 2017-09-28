Kernersville Foundation donation

The Kernersville Foundation received two sizable donations at First Christian Church Ministries on Wednesday morning, Sept. 27, with one given by a state senator and the other a 10-year-old local girl who is one of the Town’s youngest entrepreneurs.

Senator Joyce Krawiec presented Kernersville Foundation President Arnold King with a check for $100,000 from the N.C. General Assembly. For more, see the Thursday, September 28, 2017 edition.