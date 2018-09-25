The Kernersville Foundation, Inc. is embarking on their Annual Campaign to support their mission to provide financial assistance to non-profit organizations that serve the Kernersville community, and they need your help.
For more, see the Tuesday, September 25, 2018 edition.
Kernersville Foundation
