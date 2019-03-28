Long time Kernersville resident JoAnne Jessup Falls recently published a book, titled “Kernersville Black Retrospective,” covering the history of African Americans in the Kernersville community as far back as the 1800s.
For more, see the Thursday, March 28, 2019 edition.
Kernersville Black Retrospective
Long time Kernersville resident JoAnne Jessup Falls recently published a book, titled “Kernersville Black Retrospective,” covering the history of African Americans in the Kernersville community as far back as the 1800s.
Previous post: Emerie’s Emeralds
Next post: Community outreach