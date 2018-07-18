Kerner

William Byron Kerner, Sr., 89, died on Saturday, July 7 at his home at The Colonnades in Charlottesville, Virginia, with his wife Betty by his side.

Born October 20, 1928 in Kernersville, North Carolina, he was the son of Essie Hankins Kerner and Rephelius Byron Kerner. He was preceded in death by his sister, Frances.

Bill was educated at Virginia Episcopal School and at the University of Virginia, where he attended as an NROTC midshipman, and was a member of the Serpentine Club and the Glee Club. Following his graduation in 1951, he reported for active naval duty aboard the USS Henley in Norfolk. Upon completion of his first active duty tour in 1954, he and his wife Betty were married in 1955, and he enrolled in Moravian Theological Seminary that autumn. After an interregnum during which he taught English and coached tennis at the Pomfret School in Connecticut, Bill completed his Divinity Degree and became pastor at Providence Moravian Church, near Winston-Salem. In 1965, the Bureau of Naval Personnel asked him to return to active duty as a Chaplain, an appointment that would allow his family to live and learn in a variety of places as far-flung as Newport, Rhode Island; Grosse Ile, Michigan; Naples, Italy; and New London, Connecticut.

Bill retired from the Navy in 1982, and in the ensuing years, his love of educational travel and cultural adventure propelled him and Betty around the world again, beginning with a year in Jerusalem (studying biblical archeology at the Institute for Holy Land Studies). He loved to learn new things, whether it was a summer class in Maine on post-and-beam construction (which enabled him to build a wing on his Richmond home), how best to bargain with rug merchants in the wild rural west of Turkey, or the countless lectures and performances he and Betty enjoyed over their many summers visiting the Chautauqua Institution in upstate New York. Back home in Richmond, Bill was a cornerstone of a new Moravian congregation, Redeemer Moravian Church. He was later an active member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Richmond, where he served as a Stephen Minister and was a spirited volunteer for a variety of social efforts, including St. Pauls’ Woodville tutoring program, and Meals-on-Wheels.

Bill was a strong, principled, faithful man whose sometimes stern demeanor belied his droll sense of humor. He spent his final decade living in Charlottesville, close to his children and grandchildren, cheering vigorously for his alma mater’s basketball team, and stopping into nearby Splendora’s with a frequency reserved for those possessing his professional-grade sweet tooth.

Bill is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Brewer Kerner; his daughter Hilary Kerner, daughter-in-law Carolyn Shears, and grandson Langston Kerner-Shears, of Charlottesville; his son Will Kerner, of Charlottesville; his son Thane Kerner, daughter-in-law Loaina Kerner, and granddaughter Luciana Kerner, of New York, NY; his sister, Dorothy Per-Lee, and brother-in-law, John H. Per-Lee, Sr., of Atlanta; his nieces Cynthia Per-Lee, Anne Porr, Anna Smith, and Cheri McCoy, and nephews Phil Per-Lee and John H. Per-Lee, Jr., as well as nine grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

There will be a memorial service celebrating Bill’s life at 2pm on Saturday, August 11th at Kernersville Moravian Church at 504 S. Main Street in Kernersville. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests you make a contribution to Habitat for Humanity or the Moravian Camp, Conference, and Retreat Center (Laurel Ridge).