Kepley

Ronald “Ron” Eugene Kepley, age 73, Colfax NC, died on Sunday January 27, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center, Winston-Salem, NC

Born March 5, 1945 in Thomasville, NC, he was the son of the late Charlie and Ethel (Beeson) Kepley.

He leaves behind his wife Hannele (Laurikainen) Kepley of 32 years; his brother; Vernon Kepley and wife Ruby; daughters Denise Albosta and husband, Matthew of Southport NC , Katrina Warren and husband, Barry of Greensboro NC; grandchildren, Heather, Michael, Nicholas and Griffin and great grandson, Luka. Niece Paula (Kepley) Murray and husband Jason, nephew Danny Kepley, Ron will be missed by his entire family but specially by his canine “kids” Henry and Heidi the Weimaraners

Ron attended Bessemer High School. He retired from P&G after 17 years of service in 2004.

Family will hold a private memorial service at a later date.