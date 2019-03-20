Kennedy

Kernersville – Mrs. Martha Howard Kennedy, 86, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 at WhiteStone Care and Wellness Center. She was born on February 15, 1933 in Buncombe County, NC to Marvin Wyche and Leevella Williams Howard. Martha was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church where she was in the choir and a member of the Methodist Women. She was also a member of King Chapter 328 Order of the Eastern Star. Martha retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs as an X-Ray Technician after 25 years of service. She was also an avid square dancer for 50 years. Martha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Martha was preceded in death by her loving husband, Bobby Ray Kennedy; daughter-in-law, Kathi Goff Kennedy; son-in-law, Philip Ray Deans, Jr.; and brother, Richard Olin Howard.

Surviving are two sons, Robert Wyche Kennedy (wife, Judy) and David Ray Kennedy; three daughters, Marcia K. Deans, Lori K. Adams (husband, Bobby), and Dorcas K. Powell (husband, Bill); fifteen grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.

A memorial service for Martha will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem with Pastor Angel Christ officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the Bingham Hall. Burial will take place at 3:00 pm at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church at 1210 Bolton Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.