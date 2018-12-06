Ken Idol recognized

The Rotary Club of Kernersville recently presented the Four-Way Test Award to Ken Idol.

The Four-Way Test Award is given to a resident and non-Rotarian who the Rotary Club feels follows the four areas of the club’s Four-Way Test, which states:

“The Four-Way Test of the things we think, say or do”

I. Is it the TRUTH?

II. Is it FAIR to all concerned?

III. Will it build GOODWILL & BETTER FRIENDSHIPS?

IV. Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?

