The Rotary Club of Kernersville recently presented the Four-Way Test Award to Ken Idol.
The Four-Way Test Award is given to a resident and non-Rotarian who the Rotary Club feels follows the four areas of the club’s Four-Way Test, which states:
“The Four-Way Test of the things we think, say or do”
I. Is it the TRUTH?
II. Is it FAIR to all concerned?
III. Will it build GOODWILL & BETTER FRIENDSHIPS?
IV. Will it be BENEFICIAL to all concerned?
For more, see the Thursday, December 6, 2018 edition.
Ken Idol recognized
