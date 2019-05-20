Kelly

Iris E. Kelly, 87, passed away May 18, 2019. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be 6:00 P.M. Tuesday May 21, 2019 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Chapel in Kernersville, North Carolina officiated by Jay Love.

Iris was born May 9, 1932 to the late Lonzo Pelton Ellis and Gertrude Lafferty Ellis in Wilmington, NC. She graduated from New Hanover High School. She married her childhood sweetheart, the late Daniel Jasper Kelly, Jr., on New Year’s Day 1949. They raised two children together, Dana and Jeff. They moved to many places within North Carolina because of Dan’s job with Wachovia Bank. They finally settled in Kernersville for their retirement. Iris worked for many years with Eastern Airlines until her retirement.

Iris will be remembered for her love for her family and her many dear friends. She was an avid quilter and seamstress.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a brother and sister.

Survivors include; daughter, Dana Butler and Ted; son, Jeff Kelly and Lynn; grandchildren, Michael Kelly and Loree, Kelly Butler Baliff and Darin, Kristen Allen and Eric, and Todd Butler and Courtney; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Miriam Marlar; and many extended family and friends.

In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103.

