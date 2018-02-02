Kelley

June 28, 1926 – January 31, 2018

Marcia Ann Kelley was born June 28, 1926 to William Denison Kelley and Florence Brooks Kelley in Bluefield, West Virginia. She graduated from Chestnut Hill College and entered the Salesians of Don Bosco where she remained for 20 years. She received her Masters Degree in Physics from Boston College. After leaving the Salesians of Don Bosco, she taught in high schools and community college as a lay person for the next 20 years. Upon retirement, Marcia volunteered with Father Wasson’s orphans, known as Neustros Pequenos Hermanos (Our Little Brothers and Sisters) with orphanages in Mexico, Honduras, Haiti, El Salvador, Nicaragua, and Guatemala. She accompanied Father Wasson to some of these countries and resided in Guatemala for several years teaching computer skills to orphans.

Marcia is preceded in death by her parents, William Denison Kelley, Sr., and Florence Evans Brooks. Also preceding her in death are her brother, William Denison Kelley, Jr., and sister Virginia Kelley.

Survivors include her brother Don Kelley, Warminster, PA, sister Pat Kelley Henderson, Kernersville, NC, Margaret Bittinger, Lewisburg, WV, and many nieces and nephews. Marcia loved helping others and adored pets of all kinds. She felt happiest when working with the NPH orphanage. She lived an honorable and charitable life.

A prayer service was said with her family on Saturday, February 3, 2018 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home in Kernersville, NC. Even in her death Marcia continues to help others, as she requested for her body to be donated to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for research and education.