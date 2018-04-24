Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

KCK Luncheon

April 24, 2018

During the Kernersville Cares for Kids annual Lunch and Listen banquet held at East Forsyth High School on Wednesday, April 18, guest speaker Avery Hall, Sr. encouraged students to stay drug and alcohol free.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 21 & 22, 2018 edition.

