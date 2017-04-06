KCK Lunch and Listen

In their efforts to support Kernersville schools in their anti-drug and alcohol programs, Kernersville Cares for Kids is selling tickets for their annual Lunch and Listen event on April 19.

The Lunch and Listen will be held on Wednesday, April 19 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at East Forsyth High School and will feature a buffet style meal catered by Rainbow Catering.

