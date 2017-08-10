Having had a fulfilling career as K9 officers with the Kernersville Police Department, K9 Officers Baggio and Neko retired on Monday, July 17 and are moving on to a more relaxed lifestyle with their handlers and their families.
For more, see the Thursday, August 10, 2017 edition.
K9 retirements
