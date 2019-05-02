Kernersville Police Department K9 Officer Vadyr has received a new ballistic vest, thanks to a donation by a Kernersville resident who recently suffered the loss of a personal pet. It is a gift that will help ensure Vadyr makes it to the end of his shift each day safe and secure.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, April 27 & 28, 2019 edition.
K9 ballistic vest
