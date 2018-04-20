A special festival featuring music students from three local elementary schools will benefit Kids of Childhood Cancer, an organization that supports the families of children undergoing treatment for cancer at Brenner Children’s Hospital.
The first annual Kernersville Junior Choral Festival will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, April 20. For more, see the Tuesday, April 17, 2018 edition.
Junior Choral Festival
