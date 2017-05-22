Joyce

Kernersville – Donald Andrew Joyce, 86, quietly passed to his Heavenly home on May 21, 2017, where he joined together again with his wife, Maxine Duggins Joyce, after 11 years and 4 days. Also waiting to greet Don, were his parents, Robert Andrew and Mildred Hinsdale Joyce; his sister, Racheal Maxcy; and his much loved great-grandson, Shawn McKay. What a glorious homecoming it surely was!

Don and Maxine were soulmates, joining in holy matrimony on September 21, 1951 and were married for 54 years. To that marriage, and surviving him, are his sons, Michael Andrew Joyce (wife, Pam) and Thayer Joyce (special friend, Sonia Hage); two grandchildren, Eric Andrew Joyce (wife, Heather) and Lindsay Joyce Wade (husband, Junior); two great-grandchildren, Jun-ior Wade and Ethan Andrew Joyce. Two special nieces also survive, Caron Everhart and Brona Vest (husband, Richard).

Don was born on October 3, 1930 in Forsyth County and was a life long resident of Beeson CrossRoads and Sedge Garden United Methodist Church. As a matter of fact, the Joyce family, along with several others in the community grew up together for over 100 years, with each gener-ation carrying on the sense of “family”.

Don and Maxine loved to travel. They had visited most all 50 states, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Family vacations at Myrtle Beach found the 4 Joyces all decked out in their matching beach attire! People would turn and watch as they would pass. Dad loved to see the smiles this sight would cause!

Don was a proud US Navy Veteran serving abroad the U.S.S Blair during the Korean War. He also was a founding member of Beeson CrossRoads Volunteer Fire Department. Living next door to the fire station, he usually was the first there. His family could always be found standing at the front window waiting to see which direction Dad headed. He could be found every year at the Dixie Classic Fair working the Fire Department Concession Stand at the entrance of the race track!

A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Rev. Dave Cash and Rev. Mike Goode officiat-ing. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

Memorials may be made to Sedge Garden UMC, 794 Sedge Garden Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.Hayworth-Miller.com .