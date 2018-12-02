Jordan’s Journey

On Saturday, November 16, Jordan’s Journey first Annual Ride will be held at Xtreme Wings N Things in memory of Jordan Lehrschall, with funds going to Carolina Donor Services and Donate Life. Jordan’s parents, Brian and Stephanie Rogers, explained that Jordan died tragically at the age of 14 on December 2, 2018.

