Jones

KERNERSVILLE – Sarah Elizabeth Jones, 98, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Sarah was born on November 22, 1921 in Forsyth County to Walter and Cornelia Young Jones.

She has been a member of Main Street United Methodist Church since 1954 and retired from AT & T in 1984 with over 30 years of service.

In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.

Surviving are a number of loving nieces and nephews who will miss her dearly. Also surviving is a great-great-great niece, Aubrie, that brought years of happiness and joy to Sarah.

A private graveside service will be held at Love’s United Methodist Church. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com