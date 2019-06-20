Jones

Kyle Lesley Jones, 85, passed away peacefully Thursday June 20, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home following a long illness.

Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be held at 3:00PM Sunday June 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends at the Chapel immediately following the service.

Entombment with full Military Honors will be held 3:00PM Monday June 24, 2019 at Ashelawn Memorial Gardens in Jefferson, NC.

A native of Ashe County, Kyle was the son of the late Donna Mae Sullivan and Ora Eli Jones. He served his country with the United States Air Force. He was retired from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture after 25 years of service. After he retired from the State, he also had an antique store, which loved and owned for 6 years.

Kyle loved to laugh, loved his animals, loved to travel, loved to fish, and loved his family and the Lord. He was a member of Century Park Baptist Church, and he enjoyed all aspects of life, especially playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his son Michael Dean, grandson Nicholas Kyle and his dear sister Mary Sexton.

Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Wanda Gentry Jones who dedicated every day to care for him throughout his years of illness. Kyle’s daughters, Annetta Jones Teeter and Warren, and Leslie Jones Turner and John; grandchildren, Laura Teetermoran and Patrice, Ashley Teeter Bitting, Casey Day and John, and Matthew Turner; his great-grandchildren Brady, Carson, Harper and Riley; sisters, Coleen Buchanan, and Jeanette Barker and Bennie; brothers, Lloyd Jones and Betty, and Boyd Jones; brother-in-law, Ira Sexton; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A special thank you goes out to Lisa, Markita, and the entire team at Trellis Supportive Care, and the team at Salem Chest Specialist for their love and care for Kyle and his family.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To the funniest Dad we all loved “Rest in Peace”!!