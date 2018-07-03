Jones

Martha Kaye Weatherford Jones, 71, of Kernersville, peacefully passed away July 1, 2018 at her home after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Kaye was born August 12, 1946 in Murray, KY to the late Jerald C. Weatherford and Mildred Valentine Weatherford. Kaye was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother whose warm hospitality extended to all who knew her. Her love and compassion went far beyond family and friends. She never met a stranger and always opened her heart and homes to others. Whether she was teaching school, serving with Disaster Relief, helping neighbors, or opening her home to young Marines far from home, she was always investing in others, encouraging them to see the best in themselves and others.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 16 years, Thomas Jones; brother, Terry L. Weatherford; 3 children, Debra & Jay Stewart, Jeffery & Kellie Moore, Jennifer & Joey Long; 9 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Jerry D. Weatherford.

There will be a memorial held in her hometown of Rives, Tennessee in August.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative CareCenter, 101 Hospice Ln. Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

