Jones

Roy Gray Jones, 85, passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at The Oaks at Forsyth. Roy was born on May 4, 1932 in Forsyth County to Robert Albert and Mary Ella Booth Jones. He was a Veteran of the US Army and a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. He worked as a land surveyor with Otis A. Jones Surveyors for over 40 years. In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sue Jones; a daughter, Tammy Denise Jones; three brothers, Otis, CF, and Ted Jones; and one sister, Marie Collins. Surviving are two sons, Timmy Dale Jones (Ann) and Randy Gray Jones (Kim); six grandchildren, Alan, Jason, Andy, and Heather Jones, Wendy Fairchild and Brandi Spainhour; and nine great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 11, 2017 at Gospel Light Baptist Church with Rev. Frank Shumate and Rev. Steve Roberson officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, December 10, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.