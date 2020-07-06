Jones

Mrs. Ruth Deloris Jones, 72, of Danville, VA, and formerly Kernersville, NC passed away July 6, 2020. She was born in Louisville, Kentucky. Ruth is survived by her husband, Cecil Taft Jones and with him attended White Oak Worship Center. She retired after working many years as an accountant for Harris Teeter in Kernersville. In addition to her husband, Ruth is survived by her four children, twelve grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. A private service will be held in Danville.