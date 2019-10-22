Jonas

Robert John Jonas, Sr., 94, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Tuesday October 22, 2019.

Robert was born the son of Laurence and Nina Jonas of Atkinson, Nebraska. He enjoyed the outdoors with his family, hunting, fishing and camping. He also travelled most of the country sharing his stories and experiences. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren teasing, joking and having fun. His corky sense of humor kept everyone he met smiling and laughing.

He is survived by his wife of 75 years, Marvella Jonas; children, Donna Finn and husband, Hank, Janet Martin and husband, Glen, and Robert Jonas, Jr. and wife, Wanda; grandchildren, Anthony Jones, Malissa Lopez, Renee Jonas, and Amber Jonas.

