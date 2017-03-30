Johnson

Virgie Edna McLean Johnson, age 90 of 100 Osborne Call Road, Glade Valley, NC passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017 at Genesis HealthCare in Sparta, NC.

She was born March 10, 1927 in Bel Air, Maryland to the late John and Hallie Fortner McLean. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Jay Johnson; four brothers, Ed, Carl, R.J., and John McLean, Jr; two sisters, Gladys Maines and Hazel Rutherford.

Virgie volunteered at the Alleghany Memorial Hospital for over 11 years.

She is survived by three daughters, Shirley Gilliland and husband Patrick of Kernersville, Nancy Johnson of the home, Judy Crouse and husband Donald of Glade Valley; one son, Johnny Johnson and wife Kristine of Snellville, GA; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert McLean of Galax, VA; Young McLean and wife Earlene of Galax, VA; one sister, Eva Jean Wooten of Sparta; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family requests the honor of your presence at the funeral service to honor the life of Virgie at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2017 in the chapel of Grandview Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Brian Galyean and Reverend Charlie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow in Glade Creek Union Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home and other times at the home of Judy and Donald Crouse, 2609 Scenic Valley Road, Glade Valley, NC.

Flowers are appreciated or memorials may be made to Medi-Home Hospice of Alleghany, PO Box 1287, Sparta, NC 28675.

