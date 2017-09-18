The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is set to consider providing a Walkertown area company an economic incentive package worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to aid in its expansion during a public hearing this afternoon.
Johnson Controls, located off West Mountain Street near East Forsyth High School, is thinking about expanding its current manufacturing facility. For more, see the Thursday, September 14, 2017 edition.
Johnson Controls
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is set to consider providing a Walkertown area company an economic incentive package worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to aid in its expansion during a public hearing this afternoon.
Previous post: ‘Get Well, Stay Well’
Next post: Updating road plans