Johnson

Mr. Earl Randolph Johnson, 89, passed away Friday, December 20, 2019 at Hospice of the Piedmont. He was born in Suffolk, VA June 10, 1930 to the late Joseph Cephus Johnson and Eunice Randolph Fowler. Earl was a member of Bunker Hill United Methodist Church. He worked for Eastern Airlines where he retired after 36 years of service. Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his loving wife, Virginia Baines Johnson. Surviving are, two sons, Earl R. Johnson, Jr., and Mark Taylor Johnson and wife Gerry, three daughters, Tracy Handy, Lori Martin, and Kimberly Martin and husband Greg, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, one brother, Vann Johnson and wife Elizabeth. The Family will have a private service later date in Naples, Florida. They would like to express a special Thank you to the Hospice of the Piedmont for their care with love and dignity. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Johnson family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.