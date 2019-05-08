Johnson

Sharon Ann Johnson (Munson), 80, of Kernersville NC passed away May 6th in Kernersville NC.

Sharon was born August 7, 1938 in Maskell, Nebraska to Esther and Harold Munson. She was baptized the 12th of March 1961 at First Methodist Church, Sioux City, Iowa. After graduating high school, she went to work in Sioux City for Northwestern Bell as a telephone operator.

She met Tom Johnson in March of 1961 and they were married June 9 1961 in Elk Point, SD by a Justice of the Peace. The couple moved to Richardson Texas in 1962 where Tom worked for a tower company. In 1964 Tom went to work for Coca-Cola USA in Dallas Texas and was transferred many times over his career with Coke. They were transferred to Houston Texas in 1975, to Greensboro NC in 1976, Dallas Texas in 1986, and Baltimore MD in 1989. After Tom retired in 1995, they returned to Sioux City and in 2000 they moved to Kernersville NC.

Sharon is survived by her husband and 5 children Dawn and Brad Sparks of High Point NC, Debbie Johnson and Bill Dunlap of High Point NC, Tommy and Rhonda Johnson of Winston Salem NC, Travis and Leah Johnson of Owings Mills MD, and Trudy and Matt Voorhees of Lothian MD,10 grandchildren Marci Smith and her husband of Oklahoma City OK, Keli Taylor and her husband of Las Vegas NV, Devin, Darci and Keith Johnson of Winston Salem NC, Emily and Travis Johnson Jr. of Owings Mills MD and Jacob, Natalie, and Maya Voorhees of Lothian MD , great grandchildren Faith, Caleb, and Elijah , and Hailey , two nephews and a niece and their families. A brother and his wife Jim and Rose Munson of Sioux City IA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister and her husband Marilynn and Donald Nelsen, and a grandson Chris Hollis.

Sharon’s body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held Monday May 13 at 1pm at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church in Kernersville NC.

The family will greet visitors from 12 to 1 pm at the church prior to the service.