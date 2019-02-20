Joel McClain Blood Drive

February 20, 2019

Give lifesaving blood donations during the Joel McClain Memorial Blood Drive, which will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 23 from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
The McClain family started the Joel McClain Memorial Blood Drive in 2012 after their son passed away at the age of 4 ½. For more, see the Tuesday, February 19, 2019 edition.

