Joel McClain Blood Drive

Give lifesaving blood donations during the Joel McClain Memorial Blood Drive, which will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 23 from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

The McClain family started the Joel McClain Memorial Blood Drive in 2012 after their son passed away at the age of 4 ½. For more, see the Tuesday, February 19, 2019 edition.