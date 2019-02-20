Give lifesaving blood donations during the Joel McClain Memorial Blood Drive, which will be held at Grace Presbyterian Church on Saturday, February 23 from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
The McClain family started the Joel McClain Memorial Blood Drive in 2012 after their son passed away at the age of 4 ½. For more, see the Tuesday, February 19, 2019 edition.
Joel McClain Blood Drive
