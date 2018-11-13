During the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet held on Monday, November 5, Arnold King was recognized for his long-term leadership and service to the Kernersville community and was presented with the Joan & Lee Hope Impact Award.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, November 10 & 11, 2018 edition.
Joan & Lee Hope Impact Award
