Ronald Wade James, 67, died Sunday, July 16, 2017 at Forsyth Medical Center. Ronald was born November 28th, 1949 to Charles and Edna James.

Ronald was a member of Kernersville Church of Christ, a graduate of East Forsyth High School and retired from K & W Cafeterias as a licensed Electrician. He was on the 1974 National Class-A Softball Champion Team for Piedmont Sheet Metal. Ronald enjoyed hunting at Grandpa Griffin’s farm and carp fishing with all his buddies. He enjoyed the game of golf until his body wouldn’t allow him to play anymore. Ronald also enjoyed running his beagles and jumping rabbits. His Grandkids were the highlight of his life, and his most precious furry friend that never left his side, Murphy – As Daddy called him, “Murphy of Yorkshire.”

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his son, Casey Todd James.

Surviving are two daughters, Crystal James Faircloth and husband Chris of Winston-Salem and

Carrie James Snyder and husband Jason of San Diego, CA; 4 grandchildren, Bailey “Bay Bay” Faircloth, Gavin “Jasper” Snyder, Allie “Allie-Cat” Snyder, and Gage “Gagie Poo” Snyder; one sister, Brenda James Vawter and husband Don of Mebane; a nephew, Jeff Vawter and wife Jennifer, their sons, Jadon and Matthew of Charlotte; a nephew, Chad Vawter and wife Heather, their children Emma, John Solomon and Phineas, of Chapel Hill.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at Kernersville Church of Christ with Pastor Larry Hatfield and Chaplain Anthony Varner officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family.

Memorials may be made to Kernersville Church of Christ, 1016 Salisbury Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.

