Jacobs

Maria Vargas Jacobs, born on July 1st, 1947, of Kernersville, NC passed away on Sunday, July 22, 2018. A native of Mexico City, Mexico, Maria was the daughter of the late Teresa Cuevas and Simon Vargas. She was married to the late Williams Jacobs, Sr. for over 20 years. She graduated from the University of Mexico City, and became a pediatric nurse. After she married, she became a teacher’s assistant. She retired from the school system after 22 years of service. She is survived by her children, Teresa Jacobs and Albert Jacobs, of Kernersville; her grandchildren, Alex Jacobs, of Kernersville, and Gabriel Jacobs, of Kernersville; as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family.